‘Coats for the Cold’ returns, how you can help KARM reach its goal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the 38th annual ‘Coats for the Cold’ coat drive by Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) and Prestige Cleaners. The organizations are working to keep people warm through the winter months.

“We wanna make sure that those neighbors are well taken care of and that they have access to coats. It could be the homeless that are living on the streets right now or it could be a single mom who needs them for her family and her children,” said Julia Dietz, Director of Marketing and Communications for KARM.

KARM is asking for new or gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats. All coats are appreciated, but there is especially a need for children’s coats and adult coats sized XL and above. You can donate now through Nov. 11, at any KARM store or Prestige Cleaners locations.

“We want to make sure that we’re giving quality products to those that need it, so we do want to make sure we are getting gently used or brand-new coats for them,” said Dietz.

Dietz said there has been a lot of donations so far, but many more are still needed to make sure the organization can meet the needs of the community.

“We have gotten some beautiful, wonderful coats, so we just love being able to see the outpouring of support, but we definitely still need more in order to reach our goal this year,” Dietz said.

If you need a coat, you will need to contact local service agencies or churches to get a coat voucher. Once you get a voucher, you can bring it to any KARM store to redeem for a coat between Nov. 12, and Dec. 9.

