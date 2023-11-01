First Alert for freezing cold air Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the freezing and frosty cold morning Thursday. We’ll slowly warm back up heading into the weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have another WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. With calm winds, we will see a widespread frost and some cold air sinking into lower elevations.

Thursday is another sunny day but not as chilly. Highs are still well below average though with highs near 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Afternoon temperatures are gradually warming back up to the 60s Friday and Saturday, and then around 70 degrees this weekend. That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are looking ahead to our next cold front to bring rain late Monday to Tuesday. Rain chances look to remain on and off throughout next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

