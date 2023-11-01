First Alert for freezing cold air Thursday morning

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we’re on a warming trend after the freezing cold morning.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the freezing and frosty cold morning Thursday. We’ll slowly warm back up heading into the weekend!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have another WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. With calm winds, we will see a widespread frost and some cold air sinking into lower elevations.

Thursday is another sunny day but not as chilly. Highs are still well below average though with highs near 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Afternoon temperatures are gradually warming back up to the 60s Friday and Saturday, and then around 70 degrees this weekend. That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are looking ahead to our next cold front to bring rain late Monday to Tuesday. Rain chances look to remain on and off throughout next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an investigation, deputies say they arrested Nick Lay and Chelsea Marsh.
Two arrested after baby’s death in Jefferson County
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a serious crash along U.S....
Scott County deputy injured in crash on Hwy 27
KCSO Cruiser
Suspect in custody after Knox County Sheriff’s Office chase
Monroe County deputy shot while arresting suspect, sheriff says
Monroe County deputy shot while arresting suspect, sheriff says
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs

Latest News

Paige WX
First Alert for two freezing mornings, frigid wind chills to a hard frost
Paige WX
First Alert for two freezing mornings, frigid wind chills to a hard frost
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks how long this cold snap lasts and when we’ll warm back...
First Alert for two freezing mornings, frigid wind chills to a hard frost
First Alert: Ben tracks two really cold nights
First Alert for freezing mornings ahead