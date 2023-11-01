First Alert for two freezing mornings, frigid wind chills today then more frost tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air settles, leaving us with two WVLT First Alert Weather Days for the freezing cold temperatures start Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll gradually climb the next few afternoons with sunshine, but below average mornings last longer until warmer air moves back in.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s breezy this morning, with winds from the northwest 5 to 10 mph and occasionally gusting up to 20 mph. Scattered clouds linger in the mountains, dropping stray snow showers in the Smokies. We are starting the day in the upper 20s in the Valley and low 20s in the higher elevations, but it feels even colder due to the wind. Our First Alert Weather Day is just for the morning hours due to the jarring drop in temperatures.

It’s a beautiful, sunny Wednesday but temperatures stay below average! We’re only topping out around 49 degrees in Knoxville, with low 50s in the Southern Valley and mid 40s outlining the Valley from the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. We do still have a chilly breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph today.

We have another WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. With calm winds, we will see a widespread frost and some cold air sinking into lower elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is a sunny day and not as chilly. We’re still almost 10 degrees below average at 58 degrees, wit a light breeze changing direction to start moving that cold air back north!

Afternoon temperatures are gradually warm back up to the 60s Friday and Saturday, and then around 70 degrees this weekend. That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are looking ahead to our next cold front, but showers are looking to be more on and off next week as we keep an out beyond the 8-day forecast for you.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.