Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting at Old Rutledge Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 8500 block of Old Rutledge Pike in East Knox County at 7:45 p.m.

According to KCSO, when officials arrived on the scene they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rural Metro Fire Department pronounced the man dead on the scene after they arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody by KCSO without incident. The KCSO Major Crimes Unit, Forensics and Knox County Medical are currently working on the crime scene. The Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. New information will be released as it is obtained.

