Knox County Social Services sees big jump in energy assistance applications

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re worried about having enough money to pay utility bills this winter, you’re not alone.

There are programs out there to help, but more people are asking for assistance this year.

“We’re seeing many first-time people that we’ve never seen before,” Misty Goodwin said, Director for Knoxville Knox County Community Action Committee Social Services.

Colder temperatures means raising the temperature in your home, leading to higher utility bills at the end of the month.

Goodwin said they have programs in place to help people pay those bills, like the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

“People can apply one time, and get that assistance one time a year,” she said. “It can pay up to $800 on the utility bill.”

The problem is, Goodwin said so many people are in need right now, they’re seeing double to triple the number of applications they normally do this time of year. She said with their year starting on Oct. 1, they typically have about 1,000 to 1,500 applications by now. But this year, they already have over 3,000 applications.

Goodwin said the department has extra funding this year, and they’re hoping it will be enough.

“We’re just seeing more people in need right now,” Goodwin said. “Rent is skyrocketing in Knoxville right now. People are not able to keep up with that. We see and hear from a lot of single parents who are raising their children who are just not able to make ends meet every month.”

Goodwin said they have a program specific for senior citizens too, to help with heater repairs. A team will look at broken heaters, and will try to connect them to programs to help with repairs.

“We have a large waiting list right now for assistance, but in the interim, we do have a small pocket of money to be able to help with providing heaters until we can get a unit back up and running,” Goodwin said.

She said the department is buying heaters to keep up with the demand, and that they go out the door quickly.

If you need help getting started, Goodwin said to call social services. Their number is 865-546-3500.

She also said they take donations from the public, whether that be monetary or heaters.

