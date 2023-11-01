Motion denied for Tennessee’s only woman on death row, convicted of 1995 murder of Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County judge denied a motion to reopen the case against Christa Gail Pike.

Pike was convicted for the torture and murder of Colleen Slemmer in 1995 because Pike’s boyfriend, Tiddell Shipp, was also interested in Slemmer.

After Pike hit Slemmer on the head with a chunk of asphalt, killing her, she kept the skull as a souvenir, according to prosecutors.

“At the capital sentencing hearing for the murder, the jury determined that a sentence of death was appropriate based upon its finding of two aggravating circumstances: that ‘the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse beyond that necessary to produce death’ and that, ‘the murder was committed for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with or preventing a lawful arrest of the defendant or another.’”

Three people were charged in connection to Slemmer’s murder, Pike, Shipp, and Shadolla Peterson. At the time of the murder, Pike and Peterson were 18 while Shipp was 17.

Peterson was charged with accessory after the fact and entered a plea agreement to where she had six years on probation. Shipp was given a life sentence with the possibility of parole. His parole eligibility date is Dec. 8, 2026, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Pike was sentenced to death in 1996 and has been in prison ever since.

In 2022, a Tennessee Supreme Court case on a constitutional right ruled that a juvenile had the right to a proportionate sentence.

Pike’s lawyers argued that her punishment was not justified by how old she was at the time of the murder and filed a motion to reopen for post-conviction relief, meaning the sentencing, in August since that constitutional right was not declared at the time of her trial.

They also argued that if she was just nine months younger, like Shipp, she would be up for parole in three years, not facing death.

A Knox County judge denied the motion to reopen the case, citing that Pike was 18 at the time of the crime, not a juvenile.

There is a 30 day window for Pike’s lawyers to appeal the decision which they plan on doing, according to a representative for Pike’s lawyers.

“At the time of the crime nearly 30 years ago, Christa Pike was a teenager, just 18, with untreated severe mental illness and a history of severe, repeated physical and sexual abuse, violence, rape, and neglect that began when Christa was very young. Christa’s co-defendant, who was 17, will be eligible for parole soon. Yet Christa, who was just a few months older, may be executed. There is no difference in the brain of an 18 year old and a 17 year old. The trial court’s order refers to Christa as an adult, but brain science tells us she was a child. Christa’s death sentence is arbitrary and she should not be executed.”

Pike is the only woman in the entire state on death row and if she is executed, she will be the first woman to be executed by the state in more than 200 years.

