Multiple crews responding to crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Multiple crews are on scene of a water rescue inside the park
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a crash inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Wednesday, according to park officials.

Townsend fire and the National Park Service technical rescue and swiftwater rescue teams were also responding to the crash.

Little River Gorge Road was closed from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye which is near Townsend Entrance Road.

The Blount County Special Operations Team was also on the scene.

This is a developing story.

