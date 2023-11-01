New scam alert pretending to be USPS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Experts warned of a new scam that’s targeting shoppers during the holiday season.

“During the holidays a lot of people are ordering online more and more and having more packages delivered and so scammers take advantage of this because they know a lot of us are expecting something to show up on our door step so you may get an unsolicited email text maybe even a phone call trying to find your house,” President of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee, Tony Binkley said.

Right now, across the nation, people are receiving texts, calls and emails claiming to be the United States Post Office or USPS, and the message tells them they are having trouble delivering their package.

Binkley said these scams are only going to increase during this time of year because the scammers know more people are expecting deliveries.

“Really they’re just looking for additional information you have so be careful because some of these may be valid and some of them may not be,” said Binkley.

He recommended that you should never click on a link and to always double check yourself. Whether you call the company you ordered from directly or contact the post office. Renie Carroll told WVLT News she got several scam alerts and said if she even has a feeling it might be fraud, she deletes and reports the message.

“I get a lot of emails that say they’re from PayPal wanting to verify your account but I don’t have a PayPal account. So you just have to be really careful and particularly with emails you think its coming from a a retail or some body your used to communicating with you got to really check the email and not click on any weird attachments,” said Carroll.

The United States Post Office offers a postal inspection service on their website. They said to always check there if you get one of those messages sent to your phone.

If you’re worried about your package making it to the correct spot, Binkley recommended other alternatives such as asking a neighbor to grab the packages once it gets delivered, setting up alerts with the delivery company, so you know exactly when the packages arrive and if you’re worried about the package making it to the right spot, you can always change from a delivery to a pickup location.

“If you can set up alerts for your packages that you’ve set up and you expect to come to you that’s the best way because you can get delivery notifications and so you can get that off your door step if you’re not going to be home during that time. You know sometimes you can reroute that to maybe a pickup site to a neighbor that’s willing to grab that for you,” said Binkley.

Binkley said it’s just always best to never give your information over the phone to anyone.

