One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s kind of been a local’s secret for more than two years in Sevier County. Just off the parkway you’ll find a restaurant that’s been given the honor of America’s Best.

Inside Country Roads Ax House, you’ll find West by God Coal-Fired Pizza.

Each pizza is handcrafted before it’s put into the 700-degree oven.

“It cooks for about three and a half, four minutes. So depends on the zone that you put it in. There’s a lot of different factors that pizza that it is and things like that, but it’s anywhere from three to four minutes,” said owner Ben Boggess.

Boggess said it’s about the love they put into their pizza making that makes it so good.

Boggess is a certified pizzaiolo from Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli out of Naples, Italy.

He said while the dough is handmade it’s not made the day of, but he prefers three days before cooking.

Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“So I made this dough two days ago, and we’re using it today. The longer that that ferments, the more flavor profile you’re gonna get from the dough, the better construction that you’re gonna get on the bottom of the dough and things like that,” he said.

The Pizza Party is the best selling pizza. It’s drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey and comes with extra pepperoni. But what many think makes this pizza better than all the others you’ll find - is it’s kissed with coal.

“The coal fire is the best. You can tell the difference between the coal fire and just regular pizza oven,” said Mary Lipscomb, visiting with her church group from West Virginia.

“We got the pepperoni pizza, and the ricotta and it’s so good if you just want to eat more and more,” said Nina McGinnis.

This New Haven style pizza has more than a dozen different ways you can decide from.

It could be a red pizza or a white pizza.

This is one of two restaurants in Tennessee to use coal as the heat.

“It’s a really good heat source. You know, it’s a very rare heat source and seeing the pizza industry now. It was you know, originally in New York, that’s kind of how the Italians made pizza when they came over from the states,” said Boggess.

