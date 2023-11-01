Police investigating report of pills found in Ky. child’s Halloween candy

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County family took to Facebook on Tuesday after finding several pills in their child’s candy following a night of trick or treating.

Owingsville Police Chief John Sutherland said the department was notified that the family had found four tan pills with a ‘v’ inscribed on them.

“We looked it up, and they’re a type of a muscle relaxer. Whether they had anything in them or not, I won’t know,” Sutherland said.

It was reported that the child was trick or treating throughout Main Street and other adjacent roads in Owingsville when they were believed to have gotten the medication.

“You hear stories of razor blades or nails or something like that, and this will be the first time in 22 years I’ve had this particular incident happen,” Sutherland added.

Sutherland said although this is the only incident that has been reported, he urges everyone who has trick-or-treated in the area to thoroughly inspect their kids’ candy.

“When it comes to medication, you don’t know if it’s laced with fentanyl or if it could have something else bad in it,” he said.

If you do see a pill or an unknown substance in your child’s candy, try not to touch it with your bare hands.

It is best to contact law enforcement if you do find something.

“Immediately contact the police and let us make a determination and let us handle it and do the proper taking a disposing of it,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland said if anyone has any information as to where these pills came from, they are urged to contact Owingsville Police.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.