Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck

Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff Brian Keeton said he “lost control” of his cruiser and crashed head on to a fire engine.
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff Brian Keeton said he “lost control” of his cruiser and crashed head
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On a rainy Monday afternoon, two agencies who dedicate their time to protecting others found themselves at the center of a dangerous crash in Scott County.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 27 near the Wolf Creek Road area in Robbins according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Keeton said Deputy Michael Hanson lost control of his cruiser while on duty and collided with a Whitley City Fire engine head-on while traveling in the other direction.

“When I heard about it my heart dropped anytime you hear the sirens and see the response vehicles I think you feel that but when it’s one of your own it’s different,” said Sheriff Keeton.

Deputy Hanson was taken to UT Medical Center where he had surgery to help repair a broken leg. While his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, Sheriff Keeton and others are continuing to check in on the deputy who had only been with the department a few weeks before the accident.

“He’s in good spirits he’s ready to start recovering and get back to work is what he said,” said Keeton.

The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol

Significant damage was done to both Deputy Hanson’s cruiser and the fire engine, but Hanson was the only one injured.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
Robert Andrew Tessier, 76
Convicted sex offender exposes himself to 5-year-old, mother in Knoxville Walmart, police say
A wildfire was reported in Harriman, according to officials with the Tennessee Division of...
Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say
Deputies issued aggravated arson warrants against Billy Wright.
Man arrested in connection to Harriman wildfire
Following an investigation, deputies say they arrested Nick Lay and Chelsea Marsh.
Two arrested after baby’s death in Jefferson County

Latest News

Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
Men and Women College Basketball Update
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting at Old Rutledge Pike
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting at Old Rutledge Pike
A section of S. Gay Street will close to automobile traffic on select weekends, to open it up...
City of Knoxville launches new plan to bring more pedestrian traffic to S. Gay Street
First Alert for freezing mornings ahead
First Alert for freezing mornings ahead