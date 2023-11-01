Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On a rainy Monday afternoon, two agencies who dedicate their time to protecting others found themselves at the center of a dangerous crash in Scott County.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 27 near the Wolf Creek Road area in Robbins according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Keeton said Deputy Michael Hanson lost control of his cruiser while on duty and collided with a Whitley City Fire engine head-on while traveling in the other direction.

“When I heard about it my heart dropped anytime you hear the sirens and see the response vehicles I think you feel that but when it’s one of your own it’s different,” said Sheriff Keeton.

Deputy Hanson was taken to UT Medical Center where he had surgery to help repair a broken leg. While his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, Sheriff Keeton and others are continuing to check in on the deputy who had only been with the department a few weeks before the accident.

“He’s in good spirits he’s ready to start recovering and get back to work is what he said,” said Keeton.

The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol

Significant damage was done to both Deputy Hanson’s cruiser and the fire engine, but Hanson was the only one injured.

