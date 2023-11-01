Student in custody after bringing starter pistol to Anderson County school, district says

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Clinch River Community School student was taken into custody Wednesday for bringing a track and field starter pistol to school, according to Anderson County Schools.

The student, who was not identified, was reportedly removed from the school within five minutes of administration learning that they had the pistol.

“While this incident is not something we ever want to have happen in our schools, we are extremely thankful for the way that our employees as well as the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to this threat,” Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott said.

The situation at the school is all clear.

