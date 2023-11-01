Tennessee Strong Families Grant program begins Wednesday

The state program will help new moms with pregnancy support, adoption or job and housing assistance.
Applications open Wednesday for the Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Applications open on Wednesday for the Tennessee Strong Families Grant program.

It’s a state program with $20 million to help families.

Gov. Bill Lee talked about the program in February during his State of the State address.

“Strong families are the building blocks of society, in our communities, in our states and as a country,” Lee said.

The money can go to pregnancy support, adoption or job and housing assistance for new moms.

Click for information on the program and to apply.

