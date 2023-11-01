Vols down Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition matchup

Tennessee opens regular season on Monday against Tennessee Tech
Get the latest news on everything Vols athletics with Avery Jordan.
By John Sartori
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Tennessee’s final tune-up before regular season play begins, the Vols used an excellent performance from beyond the arc to down Division II Lenoir-Rhyne 90-48 Tuesday night inside the Food City Center.

The Vols jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the game, building a 29-point lead at the half, 49-20.

Tennessee shot 6-10 from beyond the three-point line in the first half, but struggled in the second half, shooting just 2-14 from downtown.

Lenoir-Rhyne was limited to just 25.4% from the field on Tuesday night.

The Vols were impressive all evening on the offensive end, shooting 58.7%.

Jonas Aidoo finished the game with a team-high 14 points. Both Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey added 13-point performances.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Nas Tyson scored a game-high 15 points for the visitors.

Tennessee opens the 2023-24 season at Food City Center on Monday against Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta
Anakeesta offering discounted tickets for specific Tennessee counties
Robert Andrew Tessier, 76
Convicted sex offender exposes himself to 5-year-old, mother in Knoxville Walmart, police say
A wildfire was reported in Harriman, according to officials with the Tennessee Division of...
Harriman wildfire 60% contained, Forestry Division crewmember injured, officials say
Deputies issued aggravated arson warrants against Billy Wright.
Man arrested in connection to Harriman wildfire
Following an investigation, deputies say they arrested Nick Lay and Chelsea Marsh.
Two arrested after baby’s death in Jefferson County

Latest News

Tennessee's Tamari Key smiles in return to floor against Carson-Newman
Lady Vols cruise past Carson-Newman in East Tennessee exhibition
John Campbell Jr. helped lead Tennessee to its first road win of the season against Kentucky
John Campbell Jr earns SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
Tennessee basketball
Tennessee basketball carries thrilling exhibition win over Michigan State to Rocky Top
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch...
Vols pick up big road win outlasting Wildcats, 33-27