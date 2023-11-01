Vols down Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Tennessee’s final tune-up before regular season play begins, the Vols used an excellent performance from beyond the arc to down Division II Lenoir-Rhyne 90-48 Tuesday night inside the Food City Center.

The Vols jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the game, building a 29-point lead at the half, 49-20.

Tennessee shot 6-10 from beyond the three-point line in the first half, but struggled in the second half, shooting just 2-14 from downtown.

Lenoir-Rhyne was limited to just 25.4% from the field on Tuesday night.

The Vols were impressive all evening on the offensive end, shooting 58.7%.

Jonas Aidoo finished the game with a team-high 14 points. Both Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey added 13-point performances.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Nas Tyson scored a game-high 15 points for the visitors.

Tennessee opens the 2023-24 season at Food City Center on Monday against Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.