Cats have nearly 300 distinct facial expressions, study says

FILE - Cats aren't as aloof as some cat owners think, according to a study.
FILE - Cats aren't as aloof as some cat owners think, according to a study.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It turns out cats may not be as aloof as you think they are.

In fact, a new study suggests that they are quite expressive, especially with other felines.

The researchers filmed 53 cats at a cat cafe in California between August 2021 and June 2022.

They had over three hours of footage in all, featuring 186 feline interactions.

Overall, the researchers observed 276 distinct facial expressions.

The study authors said 45% of the expressions were friendly while 37% were aggressive.

They said they hope to expand the research to include cats living in multi-cat homes and in feral communities. They would also like to try to decipher what the expressions mean.

The study was published last month in the journal Behavioral Processes.

In case you were wondering, a friendly expression is shown when the ears and whiskers move forward while the eyes close.

An aggressive expression consists of constricted pupils, flattened ears and a tongue-swipe of the lip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff...
Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

The man involved was shot and charged with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping, KPD said.
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft to pay $328M in New York wage theft settlement
A Tennessee lawmaker wants to ban grocery tax. Plus, more performers have been announced for...
TN In Ten 11-2-23
FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia...
Hormone replacement therapy could reduce dementia risk by 26%, study says