Frosty cold morning Friday but warming trend into the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures are closer to average this weekend.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start to your Friday, but we are slowly warming up as we head into the weekend. We are tracking some on-and-off light rain chances next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies continue with calm winds and cold temperatures. This means we will see frost again Friday morning with temperatures near 32 degrees by Friday morning.

The sunny skies continue on Friday! Highs are near 63 degrees which is a little bit closer to average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is sunny with highs near 67 degrees! Keep in mind in your I’m All Vol Forecast we have a noon kickoff Saturday after a cold morning, so it will go from cold during pregame tailgating to chill at kickoff and seasonable by the end of the game!

I'm All Vol forecast for Saturday's Noon game against Connecticut.
I'm All Vol forecast for Saturday's Noon game against Connecticut.(WVLT)

That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday come with highs in the 70s! We’ll have scattered clouds each day and only a stray shower is possible Sunday, then we’ll have more wind gusts around 20 mph on Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, showers are looking to be more on and off next week starting Monday night and lasting through the end of the week, delaying a cool-down behind the front until just beyond the 8-day forecast.

