Frosty cold morning on this First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This morning and the second WVLT First Alert Weather Day is for temperatures more than 10 degrees below average and this one comes with a hard frost. We will slowly warm back up, before rain chances return.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Out entire area is below freezing and with little to no wind frost continues to thicken until the sun comes up. We’re starting the day around 27 degrees in Knoxville.

It’s a chilly day, but milder than yesterday. On this Thursday, we’re warming to around 58 degrees. That’s still below average, but the sunshine helps. We also have winds turning to start moving that arctic air back north.

Tonight is clear and frosty again, with a low of 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday afternoon makes it to the low 60s and Saturday upper 60s!

But, keep in mind in your I’m All Vol Forecast we have a Noon kickoff Saturday after a cold morning, so it will go from cold during pregame tailgating to chill at kickoff and seasonable by the end of the game!

That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday come with 70s! We’ll have scattered clouds each day and only a stray shower is possible Sunday, then we’ll have more wind gusts around 20 mph on Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, showers are looking to be more on and off next week starting Monday night and lasting through the end of the week, delaying a cool-down behind the front until just beyond the 8-day forecast.

