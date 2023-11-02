Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024

FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green Day says they are going on a worldwide tour next year that includes stops from California to Germany.

The American rock band told their followers that “it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for.”

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe in May 2024 with North American stops beginning in July.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will be joining the band for performances in North America. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will be joining the international dates.

Green Day said that the tour will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot” plus their new album “Saviors.”

More information on tour dates and ticket information is available on Green Day’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
Man charged after being shot by son at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville police say
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff...
Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Red Ribbon Week educated younger students on the importance of living a healthy, drug free live.
Red Ribbon Week
At Cumberland Trail State Park you can do everything from an easy hike to backcountry camping...
Exploring Tennessee: Hiking more than 300 miles on the Cumberland Trail
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
Kelsea Ballerini's former Knoxville pastor shares a story about the young artist that always...
Kelsea Ballerini's former pastor shares memories from the star's life
A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida.
‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy