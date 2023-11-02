Hormone replacement therapy could reduce dementia risk by 26%, study says

FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia...
FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN Newsource) - A new study found hormone replacement therapy could protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but only if hormones are taken when menopausal symptoms begin, usually when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

According to the study, this reduced the risk of dementia by 26%.

On the other hand, if a woman started hormone therapy after the age of 65 or more than 10 years after the start of menopause, the risk of dementia rose.

The hormone estrogen is a “master regulator” that plays a key role in glucose uptake and metabolism. It also helps the brain rewire, reorganize and make new connections.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff...
Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

The man involved was shot and charged with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping, KPD said.
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
FILE - Cats aren't as aloof as some cat owners think, according to a study.
Cats have nearly 300 distinct facial expressions, study says
A Tennessee lawmaker wants to ban grocery tax. Plus, more performers have been announced for...
TN In Ten 11-2-23
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America