‘It’s exciting to see’ | Former pastor remembers young Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is set to host a concert inside Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, but she first started standing out in a contemporary worship service at Fountain City United Methodist Church.
Before Kelsea Ballerini became a country music star she was cutting her teeth at Fountain City UMC.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - These days Kelsea Ballerini’s name is setting atop country music charts for hits like “hole in the bottle”, “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “Half of My Hometown” which features fellow East Tennessean Kenny Chesney and filmed the music video at her alma mater, Central High School.

When she lived in Knoxville, she attended Fountain City United Methodist Church.

While there, Ballerini alongside her mom, participated in the contemporary worship service the church was just starting.

”There’s just a level of pursuit of doing worship really well here and she just fit into that,” said Lead Pastor Don Hanshew.

Hanshew at the time was an associate pastor and recalls the ability of the now-booming country star as setting the bar just a little bit higher.

”She just had just enough edge and had this vivacious energy it was like, eh she’s a little different, and it was really exciting to see her evolve in that,” said Hanshew.

Ballerini left Knoxville in high school to head to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music star, but her mark on East Tennessee and her church was apparent.

”I remember people coming down the hallway saying who was that girl, she can really sing and I mean she could just sing the paint off the wall,” said Hanshew.

While Hanshew doubts Ballerini would remember him, he has a lasting impression of the star, an incredible smile, and a passion for life.

”People here are proud, it’s like I enjoy country music but when I hear Kelsea it’s like ‘I know her’ and I think as a church we feel that too,” said Hanshew.

Thursday, Ballerini will perform inside Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, a return of sorts to her roots in the Marble City, a city that has fans looking forward to her return, and a church family happy to see their once budding star blossom.

”Experiment with it, the worst thing that could happen is that you try it for a couple of months and say, ‘this isn’t for me’, but who knows where it could lead,” said Hanshew. “It was great seeing her mom kind of take those steps in church and really take it to the next level, it was exciting to see.”

