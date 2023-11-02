Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim, suspect in Old Rutledge Pike shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Old Rutledge Pike in East Knox County at 7:45 p.m.

According to KCSO officials, they found a male victim, 33-year-old Andrew Lester Buckner, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rural Metro Fire Department pronounced Buckner dead at the scene.

The suspect, 49-year-old Jonathan Eugene Rolen, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to officials.

