Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim, suspect in Old Rutledge Pike shooting

The suspect was on scene and taken into custody.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting at Old Rutledge Pike
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Old Rutledge Pike in East Knox County at 7:45 p.m.

According to KCSO officials, they found a male victim, 33-year-old Andrew Lester Buckner, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rural Metro Fire Department pronounced Buckner dead at the scene.

The suspect, 49-year-old Jonathan Eugene Rolen, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to officials.

