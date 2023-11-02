Knoxville man arrested on felony Jan. 6 Capitol breach charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, according to the Department of Justice. The charges follow a series of investigations into those who participated in a Capitol breach in Washington, attempting to stop the count of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Michael Tayler Roberts, 34, was charged in a criminal complaint with felony civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building. Roberts was arrested Monday, according to the DOJ.

According to court documents obtained by WVLT News, surveillance footage shows Roberts grappling with Capitol police near an exterior archway of the building. Other rioters near Roberts are shown attacking officers, breaking glass and forcing doors open, according to the documents.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The case itself is still under investigation by the FBI’s Knoxville and Washington Field Offices.

