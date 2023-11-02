Knoxville taking a pause before considering food delivery robots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robot could soon be delivering to your doorstep, but Knoxville City Council is saying not yet.

On Tuesday, city council approved a temporary six-month ban on the use of autonomous delivery vehicles, or food delivery robots.

The service expanded to several cities and college campuses, including the University of Tennessee.

“They’re very convenient, you know. People have bad days, you don’t want to walk and get your food, or you’re in the library studying and don’t want to leave,” said Marina Rodgers, a freshman at UT.

The campus’s fleet of food delivery robots allows students to order food on their phones and get in their hands quickly and contact free. The devices are covered in cameras and sensors and roams campus on their own.

“You don’t have to tip which saves on money a lot because they are robots and the delivery fee is a lot less and then you don’t have to worry about an extra tip,” said Rodgers.

The service has been successful on UT’s campus for more than a year. The new ban does not apply to UT’s services.

Carter Hall, Director of Strategic Planning and Program for the City of Knoxville, said the pause is necessary to fully consider the possibility of the bots on city streets and determine how they will be regulated.

“For awhile now, we have seen from a safety standpoint, things have been going well over there so we feel like the technology works well but we want to make sure it would be translated well to Knoxville in a safe way,” Hall said.

Hall said the city will consult with other cities who have the service as well as local law enforcement, businesses and disability services.

“It seems like it works well for university and campus but does that make sense for everywhere in Knoxville? Not necessarily, so we’ll use the six months to figure that out,” Hall said.

The ban is similar to the one city council took before approving the use of electric scooters and bikes in Knoxville.

