Man charged after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage, Knoxville police say

The man involved was shot and charged with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping, KPD said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has charged an Oliver Springs man following a domestic situation-turned-shooting that happened Wednesday, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland. That incident happened at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Officers responded to one of the hospital’s parking garages around 9:30 p.m., Erland said. Once there, they found the man, Matthew Green, 40, with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. While investigating, Erland said, officers found that Green had been at the center of a domestic situation when his son shot him in the leg after giving multiple warnings.

Green was taken to the hospital for his injuries and charged with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping, Erland said, adding that Green also had pending domestic charges out of Oak Ridge and a warrant out of Roane County for aggravated assault.

No other charges were filed, according to Erland.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

