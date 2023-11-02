Monroe County deputy back at work just hours after being shot

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the early hours of Sunday morning, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man making terroristic threats.

When deputies got to the home of Bradley Keller, deputies said he opened fire multiple times with a shotgun. Nobody was seriously injured, but one deputy was hit with pellets in the shoulder.

“The guy is released on bond so I don’t want any retaliation against myself or my family,” said the deputy who wanted to remain nameless and not show his face in an effort to ensure he and his family were protected.

Keller was released on a $50,000 bond, but this deputy was treated quickly for his injuries and returned to work just 16 hours later.

“The fact that he came right back the very next shift says a lot about his character,” said Lieutenant Jason Fillyaw.

The deputy said he didn’t feel the shot hitting him until nearly an hour later but described the pain as “being hit with a hammer”.

“I don’t go to work scared every day because there’s no need to and I just love my job,” said the deputy as to why he came back to work so quickly.

Keller is being charged with several things ranging from making terroristic threats to attempted murder of eight law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.