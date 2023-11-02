‘Operation Fright Night’ | Knoxville police check sex offender compliance

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department conducted a four-day operation to check sex offender compliance in Knoxville.

Operation Fright Night ran from Saturday to Tuesday. During that time, Detective Patty Tipton lead officers in checking the compliance of 93 registered sex offenders who were convicted in crimes involving minors.

The operation found that most of the offenders were in compliance but one was registered under a false address.

“A big thank you to the officers who made that operation a success,” officials said. “They worked with great dedication and detail to ensure the compliance of registered sex offenders living in Knoxville and the safety of area children.”

