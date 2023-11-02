Powell caretaker charged with elder abuse, police say

Kathy McCroskey
Kathy McCroskey(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell caretaker has been charged with elder abuse after she got into a fight with the man she was in charge of caring for Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Kathy McCroskey faces charges after officers responded to a home on Cate Road on a domestic call, the report said. When officers arrived, the victim reportedly told them that McCroskey and he had gotten into a fight. During that fight, McCroskey tried to hit the man, until he locked himself inside his bedroom and called police, the report said.

The reported noted that the home’s furniture had been moved “consistent with people being in a struggle.” The victim also had injuries on his arms and face, according to the report.

McCroskey was also charged with domestic assault.

