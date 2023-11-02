Return of student loans might be a concern for potential homeowners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall of 2023 saw the return of federal student loan payments and for people in East Tennessee, this adds another financial wrinkle when it comes to buying a house.

“Student loan debt has become a really big problem, particularly for younger millennials who are a huge portion of the home buyer market right now,” said Hancen Sale, Government Affairs and Policy Director at East Tennessee Realtors. “Student loan repayments hedge at your ability to save for a down payment, they can make it harder to apply for a mortgage due to your debt to income ratios.”

The median pricing for houses is up to $340,000 and for the younger generation looking to buy a home, it will make saving for a down payment on that potential that much harder.

“As we’re seeing housing prices rise in Knoxville, its creating a scenario where we want to keep our young people in Knoxville, our UT graduates in Knoxville,” said Sale. “We want to retain that talent and if we don’t control home prices, that’s ultimately going to be a negative in terms of our ability to keep people here.”

Home sales in East Tennessee are down 3% from the month of September and almost 20% from 2022. Interest rates are nearing 8%, up almost 5% from previous years. The lack of homes available for purchase continues to add to the problem as well.

“Most viscerally in terms of affordability challenge, you know Tennessee is in the middle of the pack in terms of homeownership. We’re becoming a more urban area, which creates higher home prices and really often times lead more people into the rental market,” Sale said. “That’s not a bad thing, but there are different financial considerations.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.