Scott Co. deputy released from hospital after crash on Hwy 27
Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a head-on collision with a fire truck Monday, according to officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 near the Wolf Creek Road area in Robbins Monday afternoon.
Crews from both Scott County and Morgan County responded to the scene. Hanson was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
He was released from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing surgery, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
“We want to thank you Scott County for always delivering on your love, prayers and concern,” officials said. “They work! Keep it up!”
On Tuesday, the sheriff told WVLT News that the deputy was involved in a head-on collision with a Whitley City fire truck. The sheriff said the deputy was on duty and lost control of the cruiser, smashing into the fire truck.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
