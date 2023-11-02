Several fun events this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, November 3rd:

Calling all Taylor Swift lovers! The Knoxville Ice Bears are hitting the ice and are feeling 22! Join the team at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for their Eras Night. The Ice Bears are celebrating their 22nd season with music, food, hockey and more. They will take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday with the puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

Come rain or shine head to Downtown Knoxville Friday evening for the First Friday Artwalk. Enjoy exploring galleries, studios, and art collectives along with live music and performances. Stop along the way and enjoy some wonderful food at local restaurants as the event kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs through 11:45 p.m.

Yee-haw Brewing is hosting a Concert of Many Colors: A Dolly Parton Tribute Show this Friday. The night will be one for the ages and fully dedicated to the amazing music from the country legend and East Tennessee icon. The show is for 18 and up, unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the music starting at 7:30 p.m. Limited seating is available with standing room, tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of the show.

Sunday, November 5th:

It’s almost basketball time in Tennessee! The Lady Vols are taking on Team USA Basketball on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Area. You don’t want to miss the chance to see some great basketball including some of the biggest names in women’s basketball. First tip is at 6 p.m. with tickets running between $11- $27.

