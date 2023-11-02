Tennessee homecoming week tradition also gives back to the community

The “Tower of Cans” competition brings in hundreds of pounds of can donations to FISH Hospitality Pantries.
By Caroline Mueller
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homecoming week at the University of Tennessee always brings excitement to campus and a little bit of friendly competition.

On Wednesday, campus organizations participated in the “Tower of Cans” event. Students collected cans throughout the week and then competed to try and build the tallest tower out of the donations. After the competition, the cans were brought to the recycling center where they were weighed and then donated to FISH Hospitality Pantries’ five locations.

Coordinator for the South Knoxville pantry, Ted Mohundro, said this drive allows them to provide even more for their customers.

“They’re able to get more things that sometimes we don’t have,” said Mohundro. “We have our commodities and certain items, but when we get these can drives we get a lot more of a variety of a lot better stuff and things that really help out our community.”

He said they expect to receive 600-700 pounds of cans.

“That would probably feed around two to three hundred people,” said Mohundro. “And our location here we do about 200 on a given Wednesday and the same on a Friday. We’re feeding about 400 families a week here just in our location.”

Homecoming festivities continue until the football game on Saturday, where the winners will be announced. FISH Hospitality Pantries will also be a part of one of the popular homecoming traditions, the parade. They will have their own float in the parade on 4 p.m. this Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an investigation, deputies say they arrested Nick Lay and Chelsea Marsh.
Two arrested after baby’s death in Jefferson County
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a serious crash along U.S....
Scott County deputy injured in crash on Hwy 27
KCSO Cruiser
Suspect in custody after Knox County Sheriff’s Office chase
Monroe County deputy shot while arresting suspect, sheriff says
Monroe County deputy shot while arresting suspect, sheriff says
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs

Latest News

A deputy was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun after responding to a call of a man making...
Monroe County deputy back at work just hours after being shot
Ben tracks one last frigid night
First Alert for freezing cold air Thursday morning
KCSO Cruiser
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim, suspect in Old Rutledge Pike shooting
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Several fun events this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun