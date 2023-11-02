Tennessee homecoming week tradition also gives back to the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homecoming week at the University of Tennessee always brings excitement to campus and a little bit of friendly competition.

On Wednesday, campus organizations participated in the “Tower of Cans” event. Students collected cans throughout the week and then competed to try and build the tallest tower out of the donations. After the competition, the cans were brought to the recycling center where they were weighed and then donated to FISH Hospitality Pantries’ five locations.

Coordinator for the South Knoxville pantry, Ted Mohundro, said this drive allows them to provide even more for their customers.

“They’re able to get more things that sometimes we don’t have,” said Mohundro. “We have our commodities and certain items, but when we get these can drives we get a lot more of a variety of a lot better stuff and things that really help out our community.”

He said they expect to receive 600-700 pounds of cans.

“That would probably feed around two to three hundred people,” said Mohundro. “And our location here we do about 200 on a given Wednesday and the same on a Friday. We’re feeding about 400 families a week here just in our location.”

Homecoming festivities continue until the football game on Saturday, where the winners will be announced. FISH Hospitality Pantries will also be a part of one of the popular homecoming traditions, the parade. They will have their own float in the parade on 4 p.m. this Friday.

