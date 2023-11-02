Tennessee Orange and White World Series event slated for Smokies Stadium

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is headed to Kodak to wrap up fall ball with their annual Fall World Series. At least a portion of the series is slated to take place in Smokies Stadium, giving fans a chance to meet the team and get a sneak peek into what’s to come.

Helping make the event a reality is the new LoyalT group, formerly known as The Friends of BaseVols. Heading up the group is former Tennessee standout Evan Russell, who played through his share of fall ball with Coach Tony Vitello’s Vols.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the group, which in turn, will help the UT Baseball program.

Fans will also have a chance to meet their favorite Vol stars and get pictures and autographs.

Details like the series schedule and ticket pricing are forthcoming, according to the university.

