Tennessee Orange and White World Series event slated for Smokies Stadium

Baseball Vols to wrap up Fall Ball in Kodak
Tennessee to hold annual Orange and White World Series at Smokies Stadium
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is headed to Kodak to wrap up fall ball with their annual Fall World Series. At least a portion of the series is slated to take place in Smokies Stadium, giving fans a chance to meet the team and get a sneak peek into what’s to come.

Helping make the event a reality is the new LoyalT group, formerly known as The Friends of BaseVols. Heading up the group is former Tennessee standout Evan Russell, who played through his share of fall ball with Coach Tony Vitello’s Vols.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the group, which in turn, will help the UT Baseball program.

Fans will also have a chance to meet their favorite Vol stars and get pictures and autographs.

Details like the series schedule and ticket pricing are forthcoming, according to the university.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
Man charged after being shot by son at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville police say
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff...
Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Tennessee to hold annual Orange and White World Series at Smokies Stadium
Rick Russo sits down with baseVol Evan Russell
Cameron Carr rises for a slam dunk against Lenoir-Rhyne
Vols down Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition matchup
Tennessee's Tamari Key smiles in return to floor against Carson-Newman
Lady Vols cruise past Carson-Newman in East Tennessee exhibition
John Campbell Jr. helped lead Tennessee to its first road win of the season against Kentucky
John Campbell Jr earns SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week