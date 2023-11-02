Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a crash inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Wednesday, according to park officials.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash, GSMNP Spokeswoman Emily Davis.

Townsend Volunteer Fire Department and the National Park Service technical rescue and swiftwater rescue teams responded to the crash.

Little River Gorge Road was closed from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye which is near Townsend Entrance Road for almost three hours as crews worked the scene.

The Blount County Special Operations Team and sheriff’s office also responded.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

