‘Be kind to your mind, live drug free’ | Educating students on living a healthy lifestyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beaumont Magnet Academy is in the running to win $1,000 and a free IPAD, but the contest is part of a bigger message, educating younger students on how to live healthy, drug free lives.

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest running drug use prevention campaign. It encourages young students to make smart decisions throughout the course of their lives. Simone Shannon is the Youth Initiatives Coordinator at Metro Drug Coalition, she said this topic is close to her heart.

“I know substance use specifically hits home for me a little bit differently so, anyway I can educate youth about substances and substance misuse I love it,” said Shannon.

It’s because of this personal connection she feels so passionate about educating students of all ages. That’s why Red Ribbon Week is such an important week to her, to be able to share her experiences with students.

“As you can see, obviously this year’s theme is of course to be kind to your mind which focuses on the impact of brain development as well as mental health specifically with youth,” said Shannon.

Red Ribbon Week happens in most schools across the nation, but Shannon told WVLT News that timing is everything. That’s why you need to teach kids the dangers of drugs and substance use while they’re so young.

“Research obviously has shown that there’s a need for this so I want to say specifically one in six students, high school students specifically, in KCS or Knox County Schools are using substances so there’s clearly a need for the education,” said Shannon.

Shannon actually goes into the schools to speak to students all year long, she said half the battle is educating in the homes as well as in schools. Beaumont Magnet Academy is the only school in Knox County Schools participating in the the Red Ribbon Week Photo Contest.

Jessica Armstrong is the art teacher involved in the contest.

She and a bunch of her students worked on the art project that is in the running for the photo contest. She said art is a great way to connect students and teach them about different topics in a unique way.

“Art can be a way to educate people like it does here and we can use those messages, use our talents to send those messages out to the world,” said Armstrong.

