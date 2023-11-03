Bru McCoy’s NIL deal changes to help more youth programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy had an NIL deal with Huddle for Hearts that for every touchdown he scored, an AED would be donated to a youth sports program.

After McCoy’s season-ending injury during the South Carolina game, the deal was changed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tennessee’s Bru McCoy still working to donate AEDs to youth sports programs despite injury

Officials with The Peyton Walker Foundation announced that the new deal means for every receiving touchdown scored by Vol Football, three AEDs will be donated.

