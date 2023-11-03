Bru McCoy’s NIL deal changes to help more youth programs

The Peyton Walker Foundation announced the new deal following Bru McCoy’s season-ending injury
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy had an NIL deal with Huddle for Hearts that for every touchdown he scored, an AED would be donated to a youth sports program.

After McCoy’s season-ending injury during the South Carolina game, the deal was changed.

Officials with The Peyton Walker Foundation announced that the new deal means for every receiving touchdown scored by Vol Football, three AEDs will be donated.

