Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students removed after being pulled over, school system says

A driver carrying Oak Ridge elementary students was removed from the school system after police stopped their bus, according to ORS.
By WVLT staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bus driver in Oak Ridge was dismissed from the school system after getting aggressive with students, according to an email sent to parents and administration from Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers.

According to the email, the driver became aggressive, causing students to worry about their safety, and police stopped the bus. From there, parents were told to pick up their children, ORS officials said.

The driver, who works for transportation company First Student, was removed from the Oak Ridge School system, the email said. However, since the driver works for First Student, ORS officials said the company will be in charge of deciding whether they will keep their job.

The Oak Ridge Police Department confirmed with WVLT News that there was an open investigation into the incident.

WVLT News also reached out to First Student for more information.

