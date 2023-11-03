Child attacked, killed by family dog on Halloween night, police say

FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.
FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington state say a young child was killed in a tragic dog attack on Halloween night.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were called to a family home around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an animal attack.

Police said arriving officers discovered that a small child had been attacked by the family’s dog at the house.

First responders rendered aid to the child but despite their efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries.

Family members tried to protect the child in the attack that resulted in the dog being severely injured and beyond help, ultimately dictating that officers euthanize the animal, police said.

The police department called the situation a “tragic accident” and not related to trick-or-treating.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
Man charged after being shot by son at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville police say
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff...
Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

Red Ribbon Week educated younger students on the importance of living a healthy, drug free live.
Red Ribbon Week
FILE - Flowers sit on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Sen. Doug Larsen, Oct. 6, 2023,...
North Dakota lawmaker’s plane took off without runway lights before the crash that killed his family
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City