Chilhowee Drive collapses under water, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chilhowee Drive just south of Rutledge Pike collapsed under water Friday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, saying the road is impassable and that parents trying to get to Holston Middle School should enter from Asheville Highway. They added that the Knoxville Utilities Board has been told about the situation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Chilhowee Drive just south of Rutledge Pike is impassable due to an apparent collapse caused by water. KUB has been notified. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/WKE9vMCg9X — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 3, 2023

