Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38
Former Sevier County golf coach charged with statutory rape
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
Man charged after being shot by son at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville police say
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge
Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Kathy McCroskey
Powell caretaker charged with elder abuse, police say

Latest News

Red Ribbon Week educated younger students on the importance of living a healthy, drug free live.
Red Ribbon Week
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, who starred as...
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Maine community awaits Biden as it mourns after a shooting that left 18 people dead
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump testifies in civil fraud trial he relied on accountants for financial statements’ accuracy