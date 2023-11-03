Deputy, officer will not face criminal charges in Cocke County Shooting

District attorney rules officer and deputy acted in self-defense due to “fear for their lives.”
A woman is dead after officers shot at a woman in Cocke County after she led them on a car...
A woman is dead after officers shot at a woman in Cocke County after she led them on a car chase on Highway 321, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.(WVLT News)
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARROTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County deputy and Parrotsville police officer involved in the arrest and death of Whitney Leanne Fox in Cocke County will not be facing criminal charges, according to 7th Judicial District Attorney General David Clark. Fox was shot and killed on May 23rd in the Bybee community.

Fox had multiple outstanding warrants and had been evading arrest by deputies when the chase began. It ended when Fox drove into a field and crashed into the police vehicles. The deputies left their cars and approached Fox.

Cocke County District Attorney Kevin Allen said Fox, “Refused over forty commands to cease and desist, and she drove her vehicle in a manner that caused the on foot deputies to fear for their lives.”

The shooting has been ruled an act of self-defense.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

