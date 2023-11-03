Frosty cold morning to a warming trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start to your Friday, but we are slowly warming up as we head into the weekend. Due to the ongoing drought and low humidity, burning is discouraged since it could spark a wildfire!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear and cold, with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s with frost again this morning.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day, helping us rebound to around “normal” with a high of 63 degrees. There is a nice southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph today, and gusts around 15 mph in the higher elevations.

Tonight is clear and cold again, with a low of 34 degrees, with patchy frost possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is sunny again, and recovering well to a high of 67 degrees. Keep in mind in your I’m All Vol Forecast we have a noon kickoff Saturday after a cold morning, so it will go from very chilly during pregame tailgating to gradually warming from kickoff, and then seasonable by the end of the game!

I'm All Vol forecast for Saturday's Noon game against Connecticut. (WVLT)

That’s just in time to gain an hour of sleep, with Daylight Saving Time ending at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night and it’s a great time to change out the batteries in your smoke detectors.

We have more clouds Saturday night, and a stray shower is possible. Then we’ll see those clouds clear for a warmer Sunday around 70 degrees.

We’ll start out seasonable Monday in the low 40s, and climb to around 73 degrees with a mostly sunny day and gusts around 20 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, warmer days and gusty winds continue through midweek, with only spotty showers at first. A cold front is now aimed at next Thursday, bringing scattered showers to our area and then bringing temperatures back down.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.