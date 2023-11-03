Frosty start Saturday ahead of a warming trend

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking warmer starts on the horizon.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of patchy frost will once again be around heading into Saturday morning before warmer weather arrives during the afternoon. An overall warming trend is on the way as temperatures head back above average through the second half of the weekend and into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to cover up your plants once again tonight as temperatures are heading back into the lower and middle 30s. Thankfully we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon helping to warm us up.

The weather couldn’t be any better for Tennessee’s Homecoming game against Connecticut. Grab a jacket if you plan on heading out and tailgating early with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Sunshine will help to push temperatures back into the upper 60s by the time the game ends giving us a perfect fall afternoon. A light breeze will be around as well during the game.

Grab the jacket or coat as you head to the game
Grab the jacket or coat as you head to the game(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Our warming trend will continue as we head into the second half of the weekend with lower 40s in the mix for Sunday morning and highs closer to 70. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures to start next week as we sit in the lower 70s.

We could definitely use some rain as our drought conditions persist and the best opportunity for that will come for next Thursday. Rain chances increase ahead of the next cold front, which brings drier conditions by next weekend.

Warmer weather on the way for the weekend and next week
Warmer weather on the way for the weekend and next week(WVLT)

