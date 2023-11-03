Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle adding more stops to her 2024 tour

FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April...
FILE -- Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle is adding multiple dates to her 2024 tour.

According to multiple reports, Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Tour will be kicking off next year in North Carolina in February before wrapping up in June in Alabama.

Billboard reports that Daigle’s single “Thank God I Do” was atop its Hot Christian Songs chart in September and became one of seven hits to have led Hot Christian Songs for at least 20 weeks since the list launched in June 2003.

The 32-year-old singer is currently touring until the end of the year with scheduled stops in California, Oregon and Texas.

More information on tickets and tour stops can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
Man charged after being shot by son at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville police say
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff...
Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

Red Ribbon Week educated younger students on the importance of living a healthy, drug free live.
Red Ribbon Week
FILE - A worker cleans a jet bridge at Paine Field in Everett, Wash., before passengers board...
3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers