Gun deaths in Knoxville down from last year, city has plan to keep that trend going

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun deaths in Knoxville are down in the past year, but city leaders are working on reducing that number even more, by bringing in a national organization to help.

On Thursday, the City of Knoxville hosted its monthly Violence Reduction Meeting, where Mayor Indya Kincannon pointed out the lower gun deaths in the city.

“We have fortunately seen a drop in violent crimes in Knoxville,” Kincannon said.

Knoxville Police Department data showed that there were 32 gun deaths in 2022, and only 16 so far in 2023. That’s after a surge in gun violence in recent years.

“Our community, like so many others across the nation, experienced an unprecedented surge in homicides and non-fatal shootings,” the mayor said.

Over the past year, Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said they’ve implemented several strategies to reduce violence, like identifying the small number of people that are responsible for a lot of the crimes, increasing police presence in those communities, and engaging more with the community.

“I absolutely believe in this strategy,” Noel said. “I’ve seen this work in other cities.”

Noel pointed to New Orleans, where he spent more than 20 years working in law enforcement.

The city also introduced David Muhammad, Executive Director for the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, or NICJR. Knoxville partnered with them this year.

“We will work with the city to help with data analysis, with intelligence gathering, with identifying the individuals, the groups, the neighborhoods that need the most intervention,” Muhammad said.

A study released last year found 17 active gangs in Knoxville, who were responsible for nearly half of gun violence incidents.

“But there’s only a handful at any given time that are most active and most violent, that have the focus and intervention on them,” Muhammad said.

The plan for the city moving forward includes scaling up community outreach, establishing a leadership committee, which will be led by Kincannon, and continuing efforts that KPD has been doing.

