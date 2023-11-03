Hey Bear Cafe hosts Arts & Barks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is partnering with Hey Bear Café on Middlebrook Pike to host a Arts and Barks event. The gathering will feature animal paintings, with all proceeds going back to the shelter.

“Sunday, November 5th, we have Arts and Barks. It is over at Hey Bear Café, four to 8:00 PM and it is going to be a really fun time. We’ve got a live pet art auction. We have local vendors that are providing food and drinks,” said Carmen Sheperd, a volunteer with YWAC. “We have so many awesome opportunities to get involved with community organizations.”

The special event will feature a live pet art auction by Amy Brewer-Davenport Art, an open mic night and food and drinks from local vendors.

“I would assume that it’s pet friendly, so I would assume people are going to bring their dogs to hang out. They like to hang out at Hay Bear Café. They’ve got this nice little outdoor area that’s really fun,” Sheperd said. “We do plan to be there with an outreach table. We’re going to try to bring some dogs.”

There also will be a variety of stalls to shop at including River Dog Bakery, That’s So Fun!, Sparrow and Sassafras Creative Arts, Happy Sloth Jewelry & Gifts and more.

“And we have some volunteer artists that are also hoping to attend as well to get some of their artwork out there where people can see it,” said Sheperd.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.