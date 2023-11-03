Knoxville fire crews respond to car fire on Clinton Highway

The Carmex Auto on Clinton Highway was damaged by the car fire.
Clinton Highway fire
Clinton Highway fire(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to reports of a fire on Clinton Highway Friday afternoon around 2:37 p.m., according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

When the Knoxville Fire Department arrived, they found a car on fire next to a Carmex Auto building. According to KFD officials, the car fire was quickly extinguished, allowing the fire crews to enter the building to tame the structure fire.

Fire crews respond to fire on Clinton Highway
Fire crews respond to fire on Clinton Highway(Knoxville Fire Department)

KFD officials said that because of the large number of vehicles and car parts around the property, it was difficult for fire crews to get inside.

KFD Health and Safety Officer Timothy Woods confirmed that although there were workers on the scene at the time of the fire, there were no injuries reported.

