Knoxville man convicted of raping child he babysat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was convicted on two counts of raping a child, according to officials with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office.

In March, prosecutors proved that Steven Lee McAbee raped a child he was babysitting on two different occasions at two homes in South Knoxville.

The first time it happened, the victim was 7 years old and she reported it when she was 8 years old.

“This victim, who is still a child, showed great courage coming forward to testify,” Allen said.

McAbee was sentenced to 35 years in prison for each count. Under Tennessee law, he has to serve at least 35 years without the possibility of parole.

