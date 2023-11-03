Knoxville Museum of Art kicks off month of community events

The Knoxville Museum of Art is celebrating its reopening with series of free educational events.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting several community events throughout the month of November, following the renovation of its entrance level galleries this fall.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the museum will hold its grand reopening of its flagship permanent exhibition, “Higher Ground: A Century of the Visual Arts in East Tennessee.” You can stop by from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. to enjoy the art and a cash bar.

Coming up on Sunday, Nov. 12, you can take a tour of the museum’s collections with guidance from a trained art expert. If you want to join, the museum asks you arrive before 1:55 p.m. The hour-long tour starts at 2 p.m.

A special exhibit highlighting the contributions of the KMA Volunteer Corps will be on display until Sunday, Dec. 17.

Admission to the Knoxville Museum of Art is free. It will be closed Nov. 4, 18 and 25 due to home University of Tennessee football games.

