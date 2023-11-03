National Park Service plans prescribed burns for Cades Cove

Officials with the park said they planned to burn about 1,200 acres in Cades Cove.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the National Park Service announced a prescribed burn in Cades Cove.

They planned to burn about 1,200 acres of fields inside the park.

“These seasonal prescribed fires help to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove,” officials said.

Before a burn, fire weather conditions are monitored which include future precipitation. If conditions are not met, they continue to monitor them for another opening in the fall or winter.

“Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted burns during the spring and fall under specific prescription parameters in Cades Cove. These burns have helped us to prevent encroachment of woody plant species and to preserve native herbaceous species that provide high quality cover and foraging opportunities for a diversity of wildlife including deer, turkeys and ground nesting birds. Without the use of prescribed fire in Cades Cove, the cove would experience natural succession to forest. The NPS was not able to complete all planned burns in Cades Cove last year due to weather conditions.”

National Park Service

Park visitors should expect to see firefighters along Sparks Lane and Cades Cove Loop Road with some delays and temporary closures for public safety.

Crews plan to bun in the following areas:

  • Cemetery Marsh
  • Increase Fields
  • Martha’s Branch
  • Methodist
  • Old Field
  • Primitive Baptist
  • Upper Tater

If the weather holds, the burn will start Friday.

