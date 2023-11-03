National Park Service plans prescribed burns for Cades Cove

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the National Park Service announced a prescribed burn in Cades Cove.

They planned to burn about 1,200 acres of fields inside the park.

“These seasonal prescribed fires help to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove,” officials said.

Before a burn, fire weather conditions are monitored which include future precipitation. If conditions are not met, they continue to monitor them for another opening in the fall or winter.

“Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted burns during the spring and fall under specific prescription parameters in Cades Cove. These burns have helped us to prevent encroachment of woody plant species and to preserve native herbaceous species that provide high quality cover and foraging opportunities for a diversity of wildlife including deer, turkeys and ground nesting birds. Without the use of prescribed fire in Cades Cove, the cove would experience natural succession to forest. The NPS was not able to complete all planned burns in Cades Cove last year due to weather conditions.”

Park visitors should expect to see firefighters along Sparks Lane and Cades Cove Loop Road with some delays and temporary closures for public safety.

Crews plan to bun in the following areas:

Cemetery Marsh

Increase Fields

Martha’s Branch

Methodist

Old Field

Primitive Baptist

Upper Tater

If the weather holds, the burn will start Friday.

