One person dead following Knox County crash

A man was killed in a Knox County crash Friday
KCSO Cruiser
KCSO Cruiser(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed after a motorcycle crash on Parkside Drive Friday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on Parkside Drive at Sherway Road.

“The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Tennova Turkey Creek, where he was pronounced dead,” officials said. “There are no additional injuries to report at this time.”

Crash reconstruction units were on the scene.

Sherway Road and the east and west bound lanes of Parkside Drive were expected to be closed until at least 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

